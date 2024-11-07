News & Insights

Salmon Evolution ASA Eyes Growth Amidst Q3 Stability

Salmon Evolution ASA (DE:60E) has released an update.

Salmon Evolution ASA reported stable operations with promising biological metrics in Q3, despite an EBITDA loss. The company strategically delayed harvests to Q4 to capitalize on expected higher prices and is progressing well with its Phase 2 expansion, which aims to boost production by 2026. With strong liquidity and a clear expansion strategy, Salmon Evolution is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

