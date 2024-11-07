Salmon Evolution ASA Eyes Growth Amidst Q3 Stability

Salmon Evolution ASA (DE:60E) has released an update.

Salmon Evolution ASA reported stable operations with promising biological metrics in Q3, despite an EBITDA loss. The company strategically delayed harvests to Q4 to capitalize on expected higher prices and is progressing well with its Phase 2 expansion, which aims to boost production by 2026. With strong liquidity and a clear expansion strategy, Salmon Evolution is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

For further insights into DE:60E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.