SalMar ASA Concludes RSU Program Share Sale

SalMar ASA (GB:0FWY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SalMar ASA recently completed a share sale as part of its RSU program, with shares selling at NOK 566.3408 each. Key company figures including Arthur Wisniewski and Eva Haugen were among those who sold shares to cover tax liabilities. The total holdings post-sale are detailed in a previous announcement.

For further insights into GB:0FWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.