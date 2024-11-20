News & Insights

SalMar ASA Concludes RSU Program Share Sale

November 20, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

SalMar ASA (GB:0FWY) has released an update.

SalMar ASA recently completed a share sale as part of its RSU program, with shares selling at NOK 566.3408 each. Key company figures including Arthur Wisniewski and Eva Haugen were among those who sold shares to cover tax liabilities. The total holdings post-sale are detailed in a previous announcement.

