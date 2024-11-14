Sally Beauty Reports Growth in Sales and Margin

The latest update is out from Sally Beauty ( (SBH) ).

Sally Beauty Holdings reported a 1.5% increase in Q4 net sales and a 2.0% rise in comparable sales, alongside an 80-basis point expansion in adjusted operating margin to 9.4%. The company demonstrated strong cash flow from operations, allowing for debt repayment and share repurchases, while also acquiring a professional beauty distributor in Florida. Looking ahead, Sally Beauty aims to maintain profitable growth and enhance customer focus, own-brand expansion, and operational efficiency.

