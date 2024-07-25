Sallie Mae's (SLM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Expenses Rise

Sallie Mae’s SLM, formally SLM Corporation, second-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents. The bottom line compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s $1.10 per share.

Lower provisions for credit losses and robust loan originations were positives. However, a decline in the net interest income (NII) and a rise in non-interest expenses impeded results.

The company’s GAAP net income was $252 million compared with $265 million in the prior-year quarter.

NII Declines, Expenses Climb

Second-quarter NII was $372 million, down 3.9% year over year. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $369 million.

The quarterly net interest margin (NIM) was 5.39%, down from 5.52% in the prior-year quarter.

Non-interest income was $142 million compared with $144 million in the prior-year quarter.

Non-interest expenses inched up 1.9% year over year to $159 million. The uptick mainly resulted from higher compensation and benefits, other operating expenses and FDIC assessment fees.

Credit Quality Improves

Provision for credit losses was $17 million, down from $18 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net charge-offs for private education loans were $80 million, down 22.3% year over year. Private education loans held for investment net charge-offs, as a percentage of average private education loans held for investment in repayment (annualized), was 2.19%. The figure contracted down 50 basis points year over year.

Balance Sheet Position: Mixed Bag

As of Jun 30, 2024, deposits were $20.7 billion, up 1.9% year over year. Private education loans held for investment were $18.43 billion, down 1.2% from the year-ago tally.

In the reported quarter, the company’s private education loan originations increased 6% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

Share Repurchase Update

In the second quarter, SLM repurchased 2.9 million shares for $62 million under its 2024 share buyback program.

2024 Outlook

The company expects diluted earnings per share of $2.70-$2.80.

It anticipates total loan portfolio net charge-offs of $325-$345 million.

Private education loan originations are projected to grow 7-8% year over year.

SLM’s non-interest expenses are expected to be $635-$655 million.

Conclusion

The overall financial performance of the company seems decent. Robust loan origination and lower provisions for credit loss are positives. However, a decline in the NII and a rise in non-interest expenses are major near-term headwinds.

SLM Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SLM Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SLM Corporation Quote

Currently, SLM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Consumer Loan Providers

Navient Corporation NAVI reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS (excluding restructuring and regulatory-related expenses and write-off related to loan premium) of 53 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. It reported 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.

A decline in total expenses drove NAVI’s results. A solid liquidity position was another positive.

Ally Financial’s ALLY second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents. Also, the bottom line reflects a rise of 1% from the year-ago quarter.

In the reported quarter, ALLY saw a marginal increase in loans. Also, the capital ratios increased, which was a positive. However, a decline in revenues and higher expenses were undermining factors.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SLM Corporation (SLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navient Corporation (NAVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.