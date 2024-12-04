News & Insights

Salesforce price target raised to $440 from $425 at Scotiabank

December 04, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $440 from $425 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. With confidence high in its core business, investors can focus on Agentforce’s potential, the analyst tells investors. Salesforce closed on over 2,000 AI deals and plans to hire 1,400 AEs in Q4 to meet demand, the firm adds. Scotiabank anticipates agents will become more autonomous with enhanced reasoning and interoperability capabilities.

