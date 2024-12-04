Salesforce price target raised to $400 from $380 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $400 from $380 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results reflected upside across key metrics, though more importantly, disclosures andearnings callcommentary on Agentforce, Data Cloud, Industry Solutions, etc. were especially positive, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds it is “incrementally constructive” on Salesforce shares as newer innovations, particularly around data and AI, begin to take hold.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CRM:
- Salesforce price target raised to $360 from $340 at Loop Capital
- Salesforce price target raised to $420 from $400 at Evercore ISI
- Salesforce price target raised to $415 from $385 at Oppenheimer
- Salesforce price target raised to $286 from $236 at Bernstein
- Salesforce price target raised to $375 from $345 at Needham
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.