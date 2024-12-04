Salesforce price target raised to $400 from $380 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $400 from $380 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results reflected upside across key metrics, though more importantly, disclosures andearnings callcommentary on Agentforce, Data Cloud, Industry Solutions, etc. were especially positive, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds it is “incrementally constructive” on Salesforce shares as newer innovations, particularly around data and AI, begin to take hold.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.