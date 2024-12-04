News & Insights

Stocks
CRM

Salesforce price target raised to $400 from $380 at Truist

December 04, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $400 from $380 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results reflected upside across key metrics, though more importantly, disclosures andearnings callcommentary on Agentforce, Data Cloud, Industry Solutions, etc. were especially positive, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds it is “incrementally constructive” on Salesforce shares as newer innovations, particularly around data and AI, begin to take hold.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.