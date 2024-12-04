Salesforce price target raised to $380 from $340 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $380 from $340 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The slight Q3 earnings miss driven by investment losses and minor Q4 total revenue guidance miss verses the Street appear to be overshadowed by successful attainment or slight upside across other metrics such as Q3 remaining performance obligations, margins, and cash flow as well as Q4 RPO guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains “very bullish” on Agentforce “even despite the long road to monetization.”

