CRM

Salesforce price target raised to $345 from $330 at Wells Fargo

December 04, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $345 from $330 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says Salesforce’s Q3 results were enough to keep attention on Agentforce. However, Wells continues to expect AF contribution further out than appreciated and hard to underwrite Data Cloud plus pricing and packaging driving 10%-plus growth in the interim.

