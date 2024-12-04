Salesforce price target raised to $345 from $330 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $345 from $330 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says Salesforce’s Q3 results were enough to keep attention on Agentforce. However, Wells continues to expect AF contribution further out than appreciated and hard to underwrite Data Cloud plus pricing and packaging driving 10%-plus growth in the interim.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CRM:
- Salesforce price target raised to $405 from $395 at Piper Sandler
- Salesforce price target raised to $425 from $415 at Barclays
- Salesforce Reports Strong Q3 Fiscal 2025 Results
- Closing Bell Movers: Salesforce gains 3%, Okta up 14% after earnings
- Salesforce sees Q4 EPS $2.57-$2.62, consensus $2.63
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.