Salazar Resources: Positive Legal Update and Financial Moves

Salazar Resources (TSE:SRL) has released an update.
Salazar Resources and Silvercorp Metals have announced a favorable legal decision allowing the continuation of their El Domo project’s construction in Ecuador. Additionally, Silvercorp has repaid an early deposit to Wheaton Precious Metals, ensuring full access to a significant cash contribution for the project’s construction.
