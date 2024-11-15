News & Insights

Salazar Resources: Positive Legal Update and Financial Moves

November 15, 2024 — 01:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Salazar Resources (TSE:SRL) has released an update.

Salazar Resources and Silvercorp Metals have announced a favorable legal decision allowing the continuation of their El Domo project’s construction in Ecuador. Additionally, Silvercorp has repaid an early deposit to Wheaton Precious Metals, ensuring full access to a significant cash contribution for the project’s construction.

