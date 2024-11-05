Sakai Chemical Industry’s Commitment to Sustainability

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (JP:4078) has released an update.

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. is actively working towards sustainability with a focus on reducing CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The company is also committed to improving workplace safety and supporting flexible work styles to enhance employee motivation and diversity. These initiatives are part of Sakai Chemical’s broader mission to create socially beneficial products and a sustainable future.

