Saint-Gobain Strengthens UK and Ireland Presence

Saint-Gobain has successfully acquired Kilwaughter, a prominent player in construction chemicals, enhancing its presence in the UK and Ireland. This strategic move aligns with the “Grow & Impact” plan to boost Saint-Gobain’s leadership in sustainable construction solutions. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s portfolio and accelerate growth in the light and sustainable construction sector.

