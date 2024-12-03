News & Insights

Saint-Gobain Strengthens UK and Ireland Presence

December 03, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (FR:SGO) has released an update.

Saint-Gobain has successfully acquired Kilwaughter, a prominent player in construction chemicals, enhancing its presence in the UK and Ireland. This strategic move aligns with the “Grow & Impact” plan to boost Saint-Gobain’s leadership in sustainable construction solutions. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s portfolio and accelerate growth in the light and sustainable construction sector.

