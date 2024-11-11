News & Insights

SAIHEAT introduces HEATNUC open-source small modular reactor solution

November 11, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

SAIHEAT (SAIH) announced the integration of HEATNUC, an advanced Small Modular Reactor system dedicated to power AI computing centers. Designed as a stable, high-capacity energy source, HEATNUC addresses the unique power needs of AI-driven infrastructure, providing a solution that traditional renewable and fossil-fuel-based energy sources cannot match. The company said, “HEATNUC brings together inherent safety, simplified system design, and minimized on-shift manpower requirements, making it an ideal solution for AI centers that demand steady, high-density, clean power. The reactor’s modular, integrated design enables rapid deployment, leveraging nuclear power’s consistent output alongside innovative technology to lower both the time and cost required for licensing and V&V. Through closed-loop recycling of waste heat from nuclear and AI computing, HEATNUC enhances energy efficiency and supports deployment in remote, harsh environments, from deserts to arctic regions. SAIHEAT has crafted HEATNUC to be highly cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable, meeting the long-term power needs of AI computing centers with ease. This comprehensive solution includes a SMR-based base-load energy source, an AI campus microgrid, and an intelligent energy management system, all designed to enable zero-carbon, intelligent operations for AI facilities.”

