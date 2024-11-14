SAIHEAT to announce SAIHEAT Base Plan 2029

SAIHEAT (SAIH) is pleased to unveil the SAIHEAT BASE PLAN 2029, an ambitious initiative delivering integrated energy services for the nextgen data centers. Addressing the high energy demands and carbon footprint of data centers, the BASE Project combines cutting-edge technologies for sustainable power generation, efficient energy usage, and comprehensive heat recycling in every step. The BASE PLAN 2029 embodies SAIHEAT’s commitment to Energy Defined Nextgen Computing Centers, emphasizing renewable nuclear energy sources, efficient chip performance, and advanced energy recycling. Through the plan 2029, SAIHEAT aims to establish new standards in energy sustainability, operational resilience, and environmental responsibility, driving the future of high-performance, sustainable computing. In the BASE PLAN 2029, SAIHEAT features itself with two core business modules: HEATWIT – The thermal module that provides advanced liquid cooling systems and solutions for computing heat recycling, which is increasingly crucial as BTC and AI applications grow in demand and complexity. HEATWIT’s technology includes high-efficiency cooling units and modular liquid-cooled cabinets, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing environmental impact. HEATNUC – The power module focuses on global power resource development and modular nuclear power joint development. HEATNUC integrates sustainable land-based Small Modular Reactor solutions and is planning to explore space-based solar energy systems, essential for the robust energy infrastructure required by data centers. Under the BASE PLAN 2029, SAIHEAT announces two exciting initiatives to tackle current energy source challenges. SAIHEAT will closely work with partners and jointly build development efforts by committing as a sponsor and key contributing member of non-profit group, Organization of Clean Energy and Climate. OpenSMR – An open-source initiative supporting AI-driven data centers with SMR technology, OpenSMR aims to provide standardized, cost-effective energy models for the computing industry. In alignment with OpenSMR’s mission, SAIHEAT will release key patents to advance SMR adoption in data centers worldwide. These include: Control Rod Drive Mechanism for Small Modular Pressurized Water Reactors: This patent introduces a compact control rod drive mechanism enabling precise reactor control under extreme conditions. Containment Cooling Device and Method Utilizing Heat Pipe Cooling: This passive cooling system for SMRs utilizes heat pipes for efficient, reliable heat transfer without external power. OrbitBTC – OrbitBTC addresses the sustainability challenges of computing by relocating mining operations to space. Utilizing uninterrupted solar energy in orbit, OrbitBTC’s mining rigs eliminate reliance on terrestrial grids, significantly reducing carbon emissions, water usage, and land impact. This innovative, space-based model offers a 24/7 renewable energy source, lowers operational costs, and provides scalable operations free from regulatory land constraints, setting a new benchmark for eco-friendly cryptocurrency mining.

