SAIC appoints Tien as new board member

Science Applications International announced the appointment of U.S. Army veteran and former Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, John Tien, Jr., to its Board of Directors, effective December 2, 2024. Tien has extensive background across government, military, private and public sectors, and will bring that expertise to his board position at SAIC (SAIC). Tien has been appointed to serve on the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and this increases SAIC’s Board from eleven to twelve members.

