SAGE's Dalzanemdor Fails to Meet Goal in Huntington's Disease Study

Sage Therapeutics’ SAGE phase II study evaluating its neuropsychiatric candidate, dalzanemdor (SAGE-718), for treating cognitive impairment (CI) associated with Huntington’s Disease (HD) failed to meet the primary endpoint.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled DIMENSION study evaluated the effects of dalzanemdor in participants with CI associated with HD.

Top-line data from the study showed that dalzanemdor failed to demonstrate a statistically significant difference from baseline compared to placebo on the Symbol Digit Modalities Test, a measure of cognitive function, at day 84. This was the primary endpoint of the study.

More on SAGE's DIMENSION Study

The analyses of secondary endpoints from the DIMENSION study also failed to demonstrate statistically significant or clinically meaningful differences in patients treated with dalzanemdor versus placebo.

Treatment with dalzanemdor was generally well-tolerated and no new safety signals were reported.

Following the disappointing data from the DIMENSION study, SAGE decided to stop further development of dalzanemdor.

The company also decided to stop the ongoing PURVIEW study, which is an open-label safety study evaluating dalzanemdor for treating participants with HD.

An inherited disorder, HD, causes nerve cells (neurons) in brain parts to gradually break down and die. CI is one of the most under-recognized aspects of HD. Currently, no treatment options are available to improve HD-related cognitive effects.

SAGE's Earlier Setback in the Development of Dalzanemdor

Last month, Sage Therapeutics announced that the phase II LIGHTWAVE study, which evaluated dalzanemdor for treating mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild dementia in Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), failed to meet the primary endpoint.

Following this, the company decided to stop further development of dalzanemdor for the AD indication.

Previously, dalzanemdor failed in the phase II PRECEDENT study, which investigated the candidate in patients with MCI associated with Parkinson’s disease (PD).

SAGE has stopped further development of dalzanemdor for the PD indication as well.

Owing to the string of pipeline setbacks related to the development of dalzanemdor, SAGE decided to stop the development of the candidate for all the indications.

