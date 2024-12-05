Safran Outlines Ambitious Growth and Shareholder Returns

SAFRAN SA (FR:SAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Safran projects robust financial growth with a confirmed 2024 outlook and ambitious targets through 2028, including a 7% to 9% revenue CAGR and significant cash flow generation. The company plans to enhance shareholder returns, leveraging its leadership in civil aviation and defense, while focusing on innovation and decarbonization efforts. Safran’s strategic initiatives include strengthening supply chain resilience and transitioning service activities between engine models.

For further insights into FR:SAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.