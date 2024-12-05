News & Insights

Safran Outlines Ambitious Growth and Shareholder Returns

December 05, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk

SAFRAN SA (FR:SAF) has released an update.

Safran projects robust financial growth with a confirmed 2024 outlook and ambitious targets through 2028, including a 7% to 9% revenue CAGR and significant cash flow generation. The company plans to enhance shareholder returns, leveraging its leadership in civil aviation and defense, while focusing on innovation and decarbonization efforts. Safran’s strategic initiatives include strengthening supply chain resilience and transitioning service activities between engine models.

