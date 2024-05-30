News & Insights

Safe Bulkers Unveils 2023 Sustainability Commitments

Safe Bulkers (SB) has released an update.

Safe Bulkers, Inc., a key player in marine drybulk transportation, has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, which outlines the company’s ongoing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Prepared in accordance with top global frameworks, the report is publicly available and demonstrates Safe Bulkers’ commitment to sustainability and responsible corporate practices. The report’s release underscores the company’s dedication to addressing environmental concerns, societal needs, and enhancing governance in its operations.

