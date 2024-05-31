News & Insights

Safe Bulkers Elevates Shipping Standards

May 31, 2024 — 05:12 pm EDT

Safe Bulkers (SB) has released an update.

Safe Bulkers, Inc., an international marine drybulk transportation service provider, has announced the implementation of a new Integrated Management System in line with DryBMS Standards, aiming to enhance safety, health, security, and pollution prevention for their fleet. This move signifies the company’s commitment to higher performance standards and a collaborative approach with charterers to elevate industry benchmarks. The system, which integrates with Rightship RISQ3 and emphasizes crew welfare and sustainable shipping, will replace the existing Safety Management System.

