Saccheria Franceschetti’s Stock Update and Market Strategy

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti – S.P.A. (IT:SAC) has released an update.

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti, a leader in industrial packaging in Italy, announced no share buy-back transactions were conducted between October 28 and November 1, 2024, leaving the company with 106,500 of its own shares. The company continues to leverage its innovative e-commerce and supply chain strategies to maintain a competitive edge across diverse sectors.

