Sabre Insurance Executives Increase Shares Amid Growth Plans

Key executives of Sabre Insurance Group plc, including CEO Geoff Carter, have expanded their stakes in the company through its Share Incentive Plan, acquiring additional shares at 133.04 pence each. This move reflects confidence in the firm’s future prospects, as employees can purchase shares using salary deductions and receive additional shares at no extra cost. The transactions were executed on the London Stock Exchange and reported under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

