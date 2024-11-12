News & Insights

Stocks

Sabre Insurance Executives Increase Shares Amid Growth Plans

November 12, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sabre Insurance Group plc (GB:SBRE) has released an update.

Key executives of Sabre Insurance Group plc, including CEO Geoff Carter, have expanded their stakes in the company through its Share Incentive Plan, acquiring additional shares at 133.04 pence each. This move reflects confidence in the firm’s future prospects, as employees can purchase shares using salary deductions and receive additional shares at no extra cost. The transactions were executed on the London Stock Exchange and reported under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further insights into GB:SBRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.