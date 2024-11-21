Sabre announces NDC connectivity from EVA Air

Sabre (SABR) announced New Distribution Capability connectivity from Star Alliance member and five-star SKYTRAX airline, EVA Air, through Sabre’s global multi-source content platform. With this new connection, EVA Air’s NDC content will be seamlessly integrated into Sabre’s global distribution system, allowing travel agencies and corporate buyers to compare flight options with greater efficiency and transparency. This move aligns with EVA Air’s commitment to improving the customer experience by offering more personalized and flexible fare choices. Additional information will be released by the airline in the coming months.

