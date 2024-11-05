SABESP Expands Operations with Strong Governance Focus

Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) has released an update.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a publicly-held Brazilian company focusing on basic sanitation services, with its capital stock fully paid and authorized to increase. The company’s shares are listed on B3’s Novo Mercado, ensuring adherence to high corporate governance standards. SABESP aims to expand its operations beyond São Paulo, engaging in activities related to water supply, sewage services, and energy commercialization.

For further insights into SBS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.