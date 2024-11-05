News & Insights

SABESP Expands Operations with Strong Governance Focus

November 05, 2024 — 01:59 pm EST

Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) has released an update.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a publicly-held Brazilian company focusing on basic sanitation services, with its capital stock fully paid and authorized to increase. The company’s shares are listed on B3’s Novo Mercado, ensuring adherence to high corporate governance standards. SABESP aims to expand its operations beyond São Paulo, engaging in activities related to water supply, sewage services, and energy commercialization.

