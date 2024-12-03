SAAF Holdings Fosters Global Workforce Solutions

ITbook Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:1447) has released an update.

SAAF Holdings Co., Ltd. has established the Future Create Cooperative to support foreign technical intern trainees and skilled workers, aiming to address labor shortages in Japan’s agriculture and construction industries. The cooperative will work with local universities to ensure a stable supply of skilled labor and seeks to enhance corporate value by tackling social issues and expanding in Southeast Asian markets.

