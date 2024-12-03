News & Insights

Stocks

SAAF Holdings Fosters Global Workforce Solutions

December 03, 2024 — 01:55 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ITbook Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:1447) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SAAF Holdings Co., Ltd. has established the Future Create Cooperative to support foreign technical intern trainees and skilled workers, aiming to address labor shortages in Japan’s agriculture and construction industries. The cooperative will work with local universities to ensure a stable supply of skilled labor and seeks to enhance corporate value by tackling social issues and expanding in Southeast Asian markets.

For further insights into JP:1447 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.