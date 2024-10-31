News & Insights

A & S Group Signals Profit Decline Amid Rising Costs

October 31, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

A & S Group (Holdings) Limited (HK:1737) has released an update.

A & S Group (Holdings) Limited has issued a profit warning, signaling a significant drop in net profit for the six months ended September 2024, with expectations of less than HK$2 million compared to HK$7.1 million the previous year. This decrease is mainly due to increased direct costs, including a 3% rise in labor costs. Investors are advised to approach trading in the company’s securities with caution until the final interim results are released in November 2024.

