Ryanair’s Major Shareholding Shifts with New Acquisition

October 28, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has seen a significant shift in its voting rights structure with Massachusetts Financial Services Company now holding a 4.31% stake. This marks an increase from their previous position of 3.04%, indicating a strategic acquisition of shares. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it reflects changes in major holdings within the company.

