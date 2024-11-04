News & Insights

Stocks

Ryanair Reports Profit Drop Amid Traffic Growth

November 04, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings reported a decline in H1 after-tax profits by 18% to €1.79 billion, despite a 9% growth in customer traffic to 115 million, due to reduced airfares. The airline achieved strong ancillary revenue growth and maintained a robust balance sheet, supported by strategic fuel hedges and share buybacks. Ryanair is also focusing on expanding its fleet and network while tackling challenges like Boeing delivery delays and European ATC inefficiencies.

For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYAAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.