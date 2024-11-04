Ryanair Reports Profit Drop Amid Traffic Growth

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings reported a decline in H1 after-tax profits by 18% to €1.79 billion, despite a 9% growth in customer traffic to 115 million, due to reduced airfares. The airline achieved strong ancillary revenue growth and maintained a robust balance sheet, supported by strategic fuel hedges and share buybacks. Ryanair is also focusing on expanding its fleet and network while tackling challenges like Boeing delivery delays and European ATC inefficiencies.

