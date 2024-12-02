News & Insights

Ryan Specialty, LLC Launches Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes - Quick Facts

December 02, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ryan Specialty Holdings (RYAN) announced that Ryan Specialty, LLC intends to offer up to $500 million in aggregate principal amount of additional 5.875% senior secured notes due 2032 in a private offering. The New 2032 Notes will be issued as additional notes under the indenture governing the outstanding $600 million in aggregate principal amount of the company's 5.875% senior secured notes due 2032 issued on September 19, 2024.

The existing 2032 Notes are, and the new 2032 Notes will be, jointly and severally, unconditionally guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each of Ryan Specialty, LLC's existing and future wholly owned subsidiaries that guarantee its obligations under its $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2030 and its credit agreement.

Stocks mentioned

