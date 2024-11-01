Rush Enterprises price target raised to $69 from $66 at Stephens

Stephens analyst Daniel Imbro raised the firm’s price target on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) to $69 from $66 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q3 results “came in nicely ahead of expectations.” The firm believes Rush’s strong free cash flow generation “remains underappreciated” and it expects the company to utilize its cash flow to repurchase shares, in the absence of any additional bolt-on M&A, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RUSHA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.