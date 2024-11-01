News & Insights

Rush Enterprises price target raised to $69 from $66 at Stephens

November 01, 2024 — 10:30 am EDT

Stephens analyst Daniel Imbro raised the firm’s price target on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) to $69 from $66 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q3 results “came in nicely ahead of expectations.” The firm believes Rush’s strong free cash flow generation “remains underappreciated” and it expects the company to utilize its cash flow to repurchase shares, in the absence of any additional bolt-on M&A, the analyst tells investors.

