News & Insights

Stocks
RUM

Rumble sues California over censorship law

November 27, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Rumble (RUM) announced that it has sued the California Attorney General and Secretary of State over a recently passed law that “unconstitutionally punishes certain political speech.” Rumble is represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, a non-profit law firm that defends the right to speak freely and which also represents the satirical website “The Babylon Bee” in a related lawsuit. The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, Sacramento Division. “The very thought of the government judging the content of political speech, and then deciding whether it should be permitted, censored, or eliminated altogether is about the most chilling thing you could imagine. Rumble will always celebrate freedom and support creative independence, so we’re delighted to work with ADF to help protect lawful online expression,” said Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and CEO of Rumble.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RUM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.