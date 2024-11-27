Rumble sues California over censorship law

Rumble (RUM) announced that it has sued the California Attorney General and Secretary of State over a recently passed law that “unconstitutionally punishes certain political speech.” Rumble is represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, a non-profit law firm that defends the right to speak freely and which also represents the satirical website “The Babylon Bee” in a related lawsuit. The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, Sacramento Division. “The very thought of the government judging the content of political speech, and then deciding whether it should be permitted, censored, or eliminated altogether is about the most chilling thing you could imagine. Rumble will always celebrate freedom and support creative independence, so we’re delighted to work with ADF to help protect lawful online expression,” said Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and CEO of Rumble.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RUM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.