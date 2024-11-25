Rumble names Dr Disrespect to lead Rumble Gaming

Rumble (RUM) announced that Dr Disrespect has joined Rumble and will be streaming his popular content on the platform. As part of an agreement that includes equity with milestones as a majority of its compensation, Dr Disrespect will provide exclusive content to Rumble Premium for his “Champions Club” community. Dr Disrespect will also lead Rumble Gaming, acting as an advisor and helping to build the Rumble Gaming community. Dr Disrespect’s first stream on Rumble will be on December 2, 2024.
