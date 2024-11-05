Ruixin International Announces Leadership Changes Amid Financial Strain

Ruixin International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0724) has released an update.

Ruixin International Holdings Ltd. has announced key resignations, including Executive Director and CFO Mr. Huang Hanshui, and Company Secretary Ms. Tsang Man Sze, citing financial difficulties. Both former executives are owed significant outstanding remunerations, and the company is now working to fill these critical roles to comply with listing regulations. New appointments have been made with Mr. Yang Junjie and Ms. Li Yang stepping into the roles of authorized representative and process agent, respectively.

