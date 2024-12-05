Rubrik, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Raises Guidance

Rubrik, Inc. Class A ( (RBRK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rubrik, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Rubrik, Inc. is a leading company specializing in Zero Trust Data Security, providing solutions to enhance cybersecurity resilience across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS platforms.

In its third quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings report, Rubrik announced significant financial achievements, including surpassing $1 billion in Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). The company reported a 43% increase in total revenue to $236.2 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Key highlights from the report include a 38% year-over-year growth in Subscription ARR, reaching $1,002.3 million, and a notable 32% increase in the number of customers with $100K or more in Subscription ARR. Additionally, Rubrik’s Subscription ARR Contribution Margin improved significantly from (14)% to (3)%, and the company generated positive free cash flow of $15.6 million.

Despite these strong results, Rubrik posted a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.71), improved from $(1.41) in the previous year. Non-GAAP net loss per share also improved to $(0.21) from $(1.39) last year.

Looking ahead, Rubrik has raised its full-year guidance, expecting total revenue for fiscal 2025 to be between $860 million and $862 million. The company remains optimistic about its growth strategy and market opportunities, aiming to continue its leadership in the cybersecurity industry.

