Rubicon Technologies Announces CFO Transition and New Interim CFO

May 30, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

The latest update is out from Rubicon Technologies (RBT).

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. announces the resignation of Mr. Kevin Schubert as Chief Financial Officer effective June 1, 2024, and expresses gratitude for his service. Concurrently, Mr. Grant Deans, with a robust background in international finance and previous roles at prominent companies like American Express and Schneider Electric, has been appointed as the Interim CFO. With a strong educational foundation including a Master’s degree from Harvard, Mr. Deans is set to bring his expertise to the Company’s financial leadership.

