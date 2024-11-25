News & Insights

RPM Automotive Group Expands National Footprint and Efficiency

November 25, 2024 — 08:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. (AU:RPM) has released an update.

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. has reinforced its position in the Australian automotive sector by expanding its national reach and enhancing its business model. Despite challenging economic conditions, the company successfully acquired Chapel Corner Tyres and launched two new retail operations, while optimizing its core divisions to boost efficiency and profitability. With a focus on consolidation in the fragmented automotive aftermarket and a commitment to sustainability, RPM Automotive is poised for future growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

