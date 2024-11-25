RPM Automotive Group Expands National Footprint and Efficiency

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. (AU:RPM) has released an update.

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. has reinforced its position in the Australian automotive sector by expanding its national reach and enhancing its business model. Despite challenging economic conditions, the company successfully acquired Chapel Corner Tyres and launched two new retail operations, while optimizing its core divisions to boost efficiency and profitability. With a focus on consolidation in the fragmented automotive aftermarket and a commitment to sustainability, RPM Automotive is poised for future growth.

