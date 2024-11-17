News & Insights

RPM Automotive Celebrates Chapel Corner Tyres’ Success

November 17, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. (AU:RPM) has released an update.

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. has announced a final earnout payment of $2.55 million for its acquisition of Chapel Corner Tyres, exceeding initial expectations due to the business’s strong performance. The payment will be split equally between cash and equity, highlighting Chapel Corner Tyres’ significant contributions to RPM’s growth. This successful integration enhances RPM’s Wholesale Tyre Division, promising further cross-selling opportunities and improved financial outcomes.

