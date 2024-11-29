Royalties Inc. Strategizes for Growth Amidst Challenges

Xtierra (TSE:RI) has released an update.
Royalties Inc. focuses on monetizing its Bilbao property in Mexico, pursuing legal action for unpaid royalties from Capstone Copper, and expanding its music royalties portfolio. Despite a dip in music royalties revenue, the company aims to use these strategies to stabilize and enhance future earnings.
