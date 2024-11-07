Royal Gold upgraded to Buy from Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Mike Kozak upgraded Royal Gold (RGLD) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $162, up from $140, after the company reported “a clean beat” with Q3 results. The firm is increasing its blended target multiple, tracking the recent multiple expansion of the precious metals royalty/streaming peer group, the analyst noted.
