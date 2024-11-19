Royal Gold boosts quarterly dividend to 45c per share

Royal Gold (RGLD) announced that its board of directors approved an increase in the company’s annual calendar year common stock dividend of 12.5% from $1.60 to $1.80 per share, payable on a quarterly basis of 45c per share. The first quarterly dividend at the increased rate is payable on January 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2025. “Royal Gold’s long record of consistently increasing capital return to shareholders is unique in the precious metals sector. We paid our first dividend in 2000 and have increased it every year since 2001, and to date we have paid out total dividends of approximately $1 billion. Paying a growing and sustainable dividend is a core strategic objective, and Royal Gold remains the only precious metals company in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index,” commented Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO of Royal Gold.

