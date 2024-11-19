News & Insights

Stocks

Royal Gold boosts quarterly dividend to 45c per share

November 19, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Royal Gold (RGLD) announced that its board of directors approved an increase in the company’s annual calendar year common stock dividend of 12.5% from $1.60 to $1.80 per share, payable on a quarterly basis of 45c per share. The first quarterly dividend at the increased rate is payable on January 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2025. “Royal Gold’s long record of consistently increasing capital return to shareholders is unique in the precious metals sector. We paid our first dividend in 2000 and have increased it every year since 2001, and to date we have paid out total dividends of approximately $1 billion. Paying a growing and sustainable dividend is a core strategic objective, and Royal Gold remains the only precious metals company in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index,” commented Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO of Royal Gold.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RGLD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RGLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.