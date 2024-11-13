News & Insights

Stocks

Royal Deluxe Holdings Projects Significant Loss Amid Challenges

November 13, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. (HK:3789) has released an update.

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. has issued a profit warning, revealing an anticipated loss of HK$4.8 million to HK$9.8 million for the six months ending September 2024, a stark contrast to the HK$7.6 million profit reported in the same period the previous year. The downturn is attributed to impairments, project delays, and subcontract changes. Investors are advised to approach trading with caution as the company prepares to release its interim results by the end of November.

For further insights into HK:3789 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.