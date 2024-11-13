Royal Deluxe Holdings Projects Significant Loss Amid Challenges

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. (HK:3789) has released an update.

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. has issued a profit warning, revealing an anticipated loss of HK$4.8 million to HK$9.8 million for the six months ending September 2024, a stark contrast to the HK$7.6 million profit reported in the same period the previous year. The downturn is attributed to impairments, project delays, and subcontract changes. Investors are advised to approach trading with caution as the company prepares to release its interim results by the end of November.

