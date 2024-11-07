Royal Caribbean price target raised to $270 from $210 at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the firm’s price target on Royal Caribbean (RCL) to $270 from $210 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says the company continues to benefit from strong cruise demand, which is driving significant revenue and cash flow growth. In addition, Royal’s ongoing fleet and land-based resort expansion position it to gain share in the near-$2 trillion global vacation market, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

