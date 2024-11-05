Royal Caribbean Gr's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in RCL usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 14 options transactions for Royal Caribbean Gr. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 28% being bullish and 71% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 13 are puts, valued at $650,224, and there was a single call, worth $25,200.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $220.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Royal Caribbean Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Royal Caribbean Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $140.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.55 $7.55 $7.55 $140.00 $76.2K 1.4K 101 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $1.67 $1.3 $1.3 $202.50 $64.6K 282 511 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.45 $18.55 $19.45 $220.00 $54.4K 381 195 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.0 $18.8 $18.8 $220.00 $53.0K 381 195 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.1 $18.1 $18.75 $220.00 $52.5K 381 167

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021.

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 590,237, the RCL's price is up by 2.84%, now at $210.2. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days. Expert Opinions on Royal Caribbean Gr

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $237.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $257. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $232. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $244. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $243. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

