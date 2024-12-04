Royal Bank of Canada reports Q4 adjusted EPS C$3.07 vs. C$2.65 last year

Reports Q4 revenue C$15.07B vs. C$12.69B last year. Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) said, “In 2024, RBC relentlessly pursued our ambition to stay ahead of evolving client expectations and create unparalleled value. As our results exemplify, our premium franchises delivered diversified revenue growth, underpinned by a strong balance sheet and prudent risk management. One of our year’s defining moments was the acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada, which marked a pivotal milestone in our client-driven growth story and strengthened our position as a competitive global financial institution. We also elevated a new generation of leaders across the bank to continue delivering trusted advice and experiences to rival the best in any industry. As we enter 2025 from a position of strength, I’m fully confident in Team RBC’s ability to continue going above-and-beyond to support those we serve, each and every day.”

