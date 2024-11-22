ROXX, Inc. Optimistic Despite Current Share Price Challenges

ROXX, Inc. (JP:241A) has released an update.
ROXX, Inc. recently held a financial results briefing for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. CEO Taro Nakajima expressed disappointment in the company’s current share price, which is below the public offering price, but remains optimistic about future growth potential. The company is focused on improving both its business and share price, with strategies in place for significant growth.
