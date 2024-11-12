Rox Resources Secures Strong Investor Backing

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited is set to raise up to $27 million through a two-tranche placement at a discount, with strong backing from investors including QGold Pty Ltd and Hawke’s Point. The funds will support the advancement of the Youanmi Gold Project in Western Australia, focusing on growth drilling and finalizing the Definitive Feasibility Study. This capital influx aims to accelerate the company’s journey towards early gold production at one of the region’s promising mining sites.

