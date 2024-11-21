Rox Resources Launches Share Sale and Purchase Initiatives

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rox Resources Limited is set to raise A$26 million through a placement to institutional investors and is offering a share purchase plan to eligible shareholders, allowing them to buy shares at A$0.14 each. The company is also implementing a facility to help small shareholders with parcels under A$500 sell their shares without incurring brokerage fees. This initiative aims to reduce administrative costs while offering small investors a straightforward selling option.

For further insights into AU:RXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.