Rox Resources Launches Share Sale and Purchase Initiatives

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.
Rox Resources Limited is set to raise A$26 million through a placement to institutional investors and is offering a share purchase plan to eligible shareholders, allowing them to buy shares at A$0.14 each. The company is also implementing a facility to help small shareholders with parcels under A$500 sell their shares without incurring brokerage fees. This initiative aims to reduce administrative costs while offering small investors a straightforward selling option.
