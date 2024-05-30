Rox Resources Expands Shares Quotation

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has announced their application for the quotation of over 14 million newly issued ordinary shares, with the issue date set for May 31, 2024. This move indicates the company’s expansion of its financial base and possibly hints at future growth strategies or projects.

