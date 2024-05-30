News & Insights

Stocks

Rox Resources Expands Shares Quotation

May 30, 2024 — 11:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has announced their application for the quotation of over 14 million newly issued ordinary shares, with the issue date set for May 31, 2024. This move indicates the company’s expansion of its financial base and possibly hints at future growth strategies or projects.

For further insights into AU:RXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.