Rox Resources Closes Oversubscribed Share Plan Early

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.
Rox Resources Limited has successfully closed its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) early, having received $1.74 million in applications, far surpassing its $1 million target. The oversubscription reflects strong shareholder support and interest in the company’s initiatives. Rox Resources is focused on advancing its Youanmi Gold Mine project in Western Australia.
