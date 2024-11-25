News & Insights

Rox Resources Closes Oversubscribed Share Plan Early

November 25, 2024 — 11:13 pm EST

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has successfully closed its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) early, having received $1.74 million in applications, far surpassing its $1 million target. The oversubscription reflects strong shareholder support and interest in the company’s initiatives. Rox Resources is focused on advancing its Youanmi Gold Mine project in Western Australia.

