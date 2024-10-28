News & Insights

Rox Resources Assures Market Stability Amid Drilling Updates

October 28, 2024 — 03:01 am EDT

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has clarified that recent assay results from its Youanmi Gold Project do not materially impact its stock valuation, as they are part of ongoing drilling efforts to upgrade resource estimates. The company, after receiving and finalizing these results, confirmed its compliance with ASX listing rules, ensuring transparent communication with investors. This development underlines Rox’s commitment to advancing its feasibility studies without causing undue market fluctuations.

