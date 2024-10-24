ROVI Retains Control of CDMO Business for Growth

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (ES:ROVI) has released an update.

Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi has decided to continue with its independent strategic plan for its CDMO business, rejecting external investment offers, due to its current strong performance and future prospects. The company aims to capitalize on its leadership in sterile fill and finish capacity, with expectations to expand its facilities in Spain, aligning with regulatory standards and market demand. This move is seen as a way to maximize shareholder value and foster further growth opportunities within its existing structure.

