News & Insights

Stocks

ROVI Retains Control of CDMO Business for Growth

October 24, 2024 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (ES:ROVI) has released an update.

Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi has decided to continue with its independent strategic plan for its CDMO business, rejecting external investment offers, due to its current strong performance and future prospects. The company aims to capitalize on its leadership in sterile fill and finish capacity, with expectations to expand its facilities in Spain, aligning with regulatory standards and market demand. This move is seen as a way to maximize shareholder value and foster further growth opportunities within its existing structure.

For further insights into ES:ROVI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.