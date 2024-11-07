Rotork plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has repurchased 127,562 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, intending to cancel them, thereby reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move is part of a strategy to enhance shareholder value and could potentially make remaining shares more valuable. Since March 2024, Rotork has acquired over 12 million shares, reflecting a significant commitment to its buyback initiative.

